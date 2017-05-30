Charlottesville Ice Rink To Remain Open into 2018

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
The ice rink inside the Main Street Arena in Charlottesville will continue operations through spring of 2018.
Taliaferro Junction, LLC, which now manages the property, said Tuesday in a release that the Friends of Charlottesville Ice Park is working with them to keep the rink open.
The ice rink will have limited operations in May and June, close for July and August, then reopen with full operations for the school year into 2018.
Bar and food services at the Main Street Arena will be eliminated, as well as other overhead, to reduce costs.
Taliaferro Junction, LLC, announced on March 2 that it purchased the Main Street Arena for $5.7 million.
The company says Friends of the Charlottesville Ice Park will continue to support hockey, figure skating, and other events.
Construction at the Main Street Arena is expected to get underway in the spring of 2018. Taliaferro Junction, LLC, has previously expressed interest in creating a "21st century office building."
Release from the Blue Ridge Group:
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - Charlottesville, VA. Taliaferro Junction, LLC, management company for the Main Street Arena, has issued an update on the status of the rink.
Friends of Charlottesville Ice Park was formed in May 2017 by a group of hockey players to keep the rink open. It is with enthusiasm that we join them to announce the rink will be open for limited operations in May and June, closed for July and August and reopened for full operations as the school year begins and continue into Spring of 2018.
Under the lead of Friends of Charlottesville Ice Park, operations will be limited in scope from what was typical in recent years.
To reduce costs, the bar and food service will be eliminated and overhead will be reduced where possible. Operations will not compromise on services that impact safety.
Friends of the Charlottesville Ice Park will continue to support hockey, figure skating, public/open skating, curling, private parties, instructional skate programs and special events.