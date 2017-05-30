CASPCA will Hold Low Cost Clinic Sunday, June 4

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Press Release:

LOW COST MICROCHIP AND RABIES DROP-IN CLINIC

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is proud to offer microchipping and rabies vaccination drop-in clinics to the greater Charlottesville-Albemarle community.

The next clinic will be held this Sunday, June 4th, from noon to 4PM at 3355 Berkmar Drive.

The CASPCA encourages pet owners to have their animal microchipped and vaccinated. One in three pets will be lost in their lifetime and without identification, 90% will never return home.

A current rabies vaccine is required by Virginia State Law for all cats and dogs over four months of age.

Residents of the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County can purchase a 2017 Dog License during the microchip and rabies clinic. Bring your pet’s previous proof of rabies vaccination to receive a three-year rabies vaccine.

Rabies vaccine: $20 | With proof of public assistance: $10

Microchip: $20 | With proof of public assistance: $10

Rabies vaccine & microchip: $30 | With proof of public assistance: $15

We also offer Frontline Plus (three month supply) for purchase at the following

prices:

Feline $42

Canine 0-22 lbs. $42

Canine 23-44 lbs. $43

Canine 45-88 lbs. $45

Canine 89-132 lbs. $46

There is a limit of four pets per person per walk-in appointment.

Please bring all cats in carriers and all dogs on leashes. Walk-in appointments are not for feral animals.

Contact the clinic to schedule an appointment for a feral animal.

For more information, call (434) 973-5959 x206 or email clinic@caspca.org.

For more information about the CASPCA, call 434-973-5959, or visit our website at caspca.org. The CASPCA’s main adoption center is located at 3355 Berkmar Drive in Charlottesville and is open seven days a week from 12PM– 6PM. To become a fan of the CASPCA on Facebook go to: https://www.facebook.com/caspca/ Follow the CASPCA on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CASPCA