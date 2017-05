Greene County Court Takes Up Motions in Arson Case

A man accused of setting his relatives' house on fire while children were inside was back in court Tuesday morning.

Attorneys on both sides were in Greene County Circuit Court Tuesday, May 30, to finalize motions ahead of a trial for Gerald Alvin Baugher.

Baugher is charged with arson of an occupied dwelling, and breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson.

Prosecutors say the Stanardsville man set fire to his cousin's home on Celt Road on Monday, August 1.

Three children inside the home at the time of the fire managed to get out safely.

The eldest child had previously testified that she saw Baugher walking away from the burning home.

Tuesday, the judge took up two motions dealing with evidence in the case.

A two-day jury trial is scheduled to begin June 6.

