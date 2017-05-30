Charlottesville Neighborhoods Voting on Community Projects

People who live in the Belmont, Fifeville, and Ridge Street neighborhoods are getting the chance to improve their neighborhoods with the help of some local artists.

More than two dozen designers have submitted concepts for BeCville’s neighborhood enhancement projects, and now 16 projects are on the table.

Artists, entrepreneurs, and historians responded to an online survey with some original ideas.

“A lot of them are about traffic safety, people are really worried about cars going too fast down the streets,” said Matthew Slaats with PauseLab.

“Looking at infrastructure, and bringing new creative ideas to basic infrastructure,” said Stacey Evans, creator of the sidewalk game Walk in My Footsteps.

“Our entire team is excited about the intrinsic value of what we do. You know, going past providing a product to providing a new learning aspect, a new way to experience,” said Dominic Sinibaldi. He and Avery Chenowith created Here's My Story, an app that offers narratives of historic neighborhoods.

The Preservers of the Daughters of Zion Cemetery want a memorial to the unknown people buried at the historic graveyard: “We would like to have the opportunity to invite the community to celebrate the erection of such a memorial,” Edwina St. Rose said.

Now it's up to the community to decide who will get access to $15,000 to fund three projects. To cast your vote all you need to do is pick up a ballot, follow the directions, and then drop it off at one of the approved drop off locations.

The deadline to vote is Friday, June 2.