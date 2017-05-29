Quantcast

Monday's High School Playoff Scores and Highlights

Evan Blow led CHS with 3 goals in the Black Knight's 4-2 win over Park View Evan Blow led CHS with 3 goals in the Black Knight's 4-2 win over Park View

BOYS SOCCER
Region 4A West Quarterfinals
Charlottesville 4, Park View 2

Region 3A West Tournament
Northside 2, Western Albemarle 0

GIRLS SOCCER
Region 3A West Quarterfinals 
Western Albemarle 10, Rustburg 0

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

