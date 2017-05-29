Commonwealth Senior Living Dedicates Memorial Garden on Memorial Day

During Memorial Day, families across central Virginia remembered loved ones who died serving their country.

Commonwealth Senior Living held one remembrance ceremony Monday morning. It was a chance for the many veterans who live at Commonwealth to remember their friends and comrades who died in the line of duty protecting their country.

The Commonwealth Senior Living residents, staff, and families dedicated a brand new memorial garden, just outside the entrance to the facility.

Staff say it will serve as a good reminder all year long.

The dedication ceremony featured a bagpiper who played the songs of each branch of the military.

“This is kind of our way of remembering those who have passed, who we know and we love, as well as those who we didn't get to meet,” said Emily Rosenberger of Commonwealth Senior Living.

The ceremony also remembered a David Wishingrad, a veteran who lived at Commonwealth and just passed away two months ago.

After the dedication each person placed a flag in the garden to remember any fallen soldier they might know personally.

There was also a sweet reunion at Monday’s ceremony. The bagpiper, who is a Navy veteran, recognized an old high school friend who now lives at Commonwealth and is also a veteran. After years apart, they were able to catch up.