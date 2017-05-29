Virginia War Memorial Hosts Memorial Day Remembrance

On Memorial Day, thousands of people all across the commonwealth stopped to honor the military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. Hundreds attended a ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond on Monday.

The somber gathering in Richmond comes amid concerns in the defense sector about the volatile global climate.

The ceremony served as a time to reflect on the sacrifices made and those who lost their lives amid conflicts both past and present.

"Today is much more than just the unofficial start to the summer. Memorial Day, at its core, is about appreciation,” said Clay Mountcastle, director of the Virginia War Memorial.

The commonwealth recognized the nearly 12,000 Virginians whose names are etched into the Shrine of Memory. Each of the names honors a person killed in service of this nation and freedom abroad.

"We have witnessed the addition of too many names of loved ones to these walls,” said Major General Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia.

Two more names were recently added to the wall of heroes - Sergeant John McVey, who was killed in World War II, and Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott Dayton, who died late last year in Syria.

McVey is the first known American member of the armed forces killed in that conflict.

“Many times I catch myself thinking how I wish I could take a page out of history, go back, and talk to those veterans, tell them how much I appreciate what they did,” said Williams.

The laying of the wreaths took place Monday to honor those who died during World War II, in Korea, Vietnam, in the Persian Gulf, and up through the war on terror.

One veteran at the service, who has two children in the armed forces, says American military leadership is needed now

"I think it's absolutely important, especially with the way the world is today, with things that have happened recently in Manchester or here in the states, it's just sad. We've got to go ahead and step up,” said Ken Tarrant, veteran.

Tarrant says that presence must be felt especially since the Islamic State group, other terrorist groups, and North Korea pose a threat to the world's security.

Monday’s ceremony included a prayer for those lives lost and the families touched by their ultimate sacrifice. A bible verse was also read saying, “There is no greater love than to lay down one's life for one's friends.”