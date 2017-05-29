Funeral Arrangements Finalized for VSP Special Agent Michael Walter

Funeral plans are now set for a Virginia State Police special agent, shot to death in Richmond over the weekend.

Visitation for 45-year-old Michael T. Walter will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at Powhatan High School.

The funeral follows at 1 p.m., with a reception after the service. Both events will also be held at the high school.

Officials say interment will be a private, graveside service.

Walter served for 5 years in the U.S. Marines Corps before serving with the Virginia State Police for 18 years. He left behind a wife and three children.

Authorities say 27-year-old Travis Ball shot Walter when he went to check on a car parked on the wrong side of the street Friday, May 26. Ball, who was a passenger in the parked car, took off after the shooting, sparking an overnight manhunt.

Walter succumbed to his injuries shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, May 27.



Ball is charged with one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.