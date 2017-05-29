Funeral Arrangements Finalized for VSP Special Agent Michael Walter

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) -
Funeral plans are now set for a Virginia State Police special agent, shot to death in Richmond over the weekend.
Visitation for 45-year-old Michael T. Walter will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at Powhatan High School.
The funeral follows at 1 p.m., with a reception after the service. Both events will also be held at the high school.
Officials say interment will be a private, graveside service.
Walter served for 5 years in the U.S. Marines Corps before serving with the Virginia State Police for 18 years. He left behind a wife and three children.
Authorities say 27-year-old Travis Ball shot Walter when he went to check on a car parked on the wrong side of the street Friday, May 26. Ball, who was a passenger in the parked car, took off after the shooting, sparking an overnight manhunt.
Walter succumbed to his injuries shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, May 27.
Ball is charged with one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
05/29/2017 Release from Virginia State Police:
RICHMOND, Va. – Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday(May 26, 2017) in the city of Richmond:
Visitation: Saturday, June 3, 2017
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Powhatan High School - 1800 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139
Funeral: Saturday, June 3, 2017
1:00 p.m.
Powhatan High School - 1800 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139
- A reception will be held at Powhatan High School, for all those in attendance, immediately following the service.
- The interment will be a private graveside service.