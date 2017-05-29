Memorial Day Ceremony Held at Sprint Pavilion

People gathered in downtown Charlottesville Monday for the annual Memorial Day ceremony put on by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1827.

It was an emotional event for many and a special time to remember loved ones who gave their lives in battle.

"This is my first Memorial Day service since I retired and I don't know why I haven't come, but this is really emotional for me today,” said Al Quist who attended the ceremony.

This year's theme for Charlottesville’s Memorial Day ceremony highlights the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

Since the Revolutionary War, 1.3 million veterans have died for the defense of America.

“This is their day. This is their day for everybody to put everything aside," said Bob Wyman, Post 1827 commander.

"I had an occasion to remember many of my friends that died in Vietnam,” said Quist.

This year's Memorial Day address came from two men who served in combat.

“Having a Vietnam veteran and then segue to 30 years later, having somebody to fight on the ground and airborne perspective, and then a ground perspective. That’s kinda what we did this year,” Wyman explained.

Those who dedicated wreaths paid tribute with a salute or a simple hand over the heart.

A gun salute, Taps, and bagpipes closed out the ceremony.

This event has been going on for about 25 years in Charlottesville, but it is the first year it's been held at the Sprint Pavilion.