Bike and Build Members Make Stop in Charlottesville, Talk Affordable Housing

A charitable group is in Charlottesville Monday, taking a break on a 3,000 mile bike ride across the country to promote affordable housing.

As Bike and Build members cycle across the county, they are also stopping in cities to do volunteer work along the way.

Holly Jackson left her home in New York to volunteer. Her mode of transportation, just a bike.

“I really liked Bike and Build because of the challenge and adventure aspect, but also because of the cause that Bike and Build supports,” Jackson said. “There’s not a lot of people that can say they can bike across the country, so I’m excited about that.”

Bike and Build will cycle across the U.S. to paint and build in the places they stop at.

“It's mixing an epic adventure with service work,” explained Christopher Zammit, Bike and Build member. "We're starting from Yorktown, Virginia and all the way to Oregon and on the way, we help fundraise, raise awareness for affordable housing.”

The group is raising awareness on affordable housing opportunities by pointing them out in each city.

"The government defines affordable housing as spending 30 percent of your income on rent, utilities, and phone,” Zammit said.

“There are tons of organization options that are offering all sorts of creative outlets,” said John Maitland, Bike and Build member.

The cyclists say organizations like the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (AHIP) are resources low-income families need.

"These are simple gaps so AHIP can focus on more program oriented goals while this smaller stuff gets knocked out. Like, if we can do that, it's great,” Maitland explained.

Bike and Build members hope the work completed along the way makes a difference.

“It’s really easy to make phone calls, but when you can get that face time with individuals it meets so much more,” said Maitland.

Build and Bike will head to Lexington Tuesday. The group is hoping to reach Oregon by early August.