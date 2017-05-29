'Hoos Head to Texas; 2-Seed in Fort Worth Regional

The UVa baseball team (42-14) is headed to Texas for the first weekend of the NCAA baseball tournament.

The 'Hoos are the 2-seed in the Fort Worth regional and will play 3-seed Dallas Baptist at 4pm Friday on ESPNU.

TCU (42-16) is the host school in the regional and the 6-seed in the entire tournament.

This is just the second time in the last eight years that Virginia is beginning the NCAA tournament on the road. The last time it happened in 2015, the 'Hoos played in the Lake Elsinore regional in California and went on the win the College World Series.

Virginia ended the regular season having won its last six ACC series and with nine wins it its last 12 games. The winner of the Fort Worth regional will play the winner of the Fayetteville regional in a super regional.

FORT WORTH REGIONAL

1) TCU (42-16)

4) Central Connecticut St. (36-20)

3) Dallas Baptist (40-19)

2) Virginia (42-14)

FAYETTEVILLE REGIONAL

1) Arkansas (42-17)

4) Oral Roberts (42-14)

3) Oklahoma State (30-25)

2) Missouri State (40-17)