Virginia Discovery Museum to Offer Free Passes to Military Families

The Virginia Discovery Museum in Charlottesville is offering free admission to service members and their families this summer.

The offer is part of a program by Blue Star Museums. The free admission is available to any bearer of a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), a DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card, which includes active duty U.S. military - Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, as well as members of the National Guard and Reserve, U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps - and up to five family members.

The Virginia Discovery Museum will offer the program from Tuesday, May 30, through Labor Day, September 4.