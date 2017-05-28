UVA, Charlottesville NOT Chosen to Host NCAA Baseball Tournament Regional

UVA, Charlottesville NOT Chosen to Host NCAA Baseball Tournament RegionalPosted: Updated:
Despite a record of 42-14 and a dominating 10-2 win over Clemson in the ACC Tournament, Virginia will not host an NCAA tournament regional this year. Clemson is one of 16 sites hosting. The Cavaliers will find out Monday at noon where they are headed when the full 64-team NCAA tournament field is released.
This will be the fifth time during the Brian O'Connor era that Virginia will not host an NCAA tournament regional. The last time UVA did not host in 2015, the 'Hoos played an NCAA tournament regional in Lake Elsinore, California. The 'Hoos won that regional and went on to win the College World Series..
Here are the sixteen regional host sites:
Baton Rouge, La., Regional — LSU
Chapel Hill, N.C., Regional — North Carolina
Clemson, S.C., Regional — Clemson
Corvallis, Ore., Regional — Oregon State
Fayetteville, Ark., Regional — Arkansas
Fort Worth, Texas, Regional — TCU
Gainesville, Fla., Regional — Florida
Hattiesburg, Miss., Regional — Southern Mississippi
Houston Regional — Houston
Lexington, Ky., Regional — Kentucky
Long Beach, Calif., Regional — Long Beach State
Louisville, Ky., Regional — Louisville
Lubbock, Texas, Regional — Texas Tech
Stanford, Calif., Regional — Stanford
Tallahassee, Fla., Regional — Florida State
Winston-Salem, N.C., Regional — Wake Forest