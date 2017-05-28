UVA, Charlottesville NOT Chosen to Host NCAA Baseball Tournament Regional

Despite a record of 42-14 and a dominating 10-2 win over Clemson in the ACC Tournament, Virginia will not host an NCAA tournament regional this year. Clemson is one of 16 sites hosting. The Cavaliers will find out Monday at noon where they are headed when the full 64-team NCAA tournament field is released.

This will be the fifth time during the Brian O'Connor era that Virginia will not host an NCAA tournament regional. The last time UVA did not host in 2015, the 'Hoos played an NCAA tournament regional in Lake Elsinore, California. The 'Hoos won that regional and went on to win the College World Series..

Here are the sixteen regional host sites:

Baton Rouge, La., Regional — LSU

Chapel Hill, N.C., Regional — North Carolina

Clemson, S.C., Regional — Clemson

Corvallis, Ore., Regional — Oregon State

Fayetteville, Ark., Regional — Arkansas

Fort Worth, Texas, Regional — TCU

Gainesville, Fla., Regional — Florida

Hattiesburg, Miss., Regional — Southern Mississippi

Houston Regional — Houston

Lexington, Ky., Regional — Kentucky

Long Beach, Calif., Regional — Long Beach State

Louisville, Ky., Regional — Louisville

Lubbock, Texas, Regional — Texas Tech

Stanford, Calif., Regional — Stanford

Tallahassee, Fla., Regional — Florida State

Winston-Salem, N.C., Regional — Wake Forest