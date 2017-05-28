Federal Judge Denies Request to Reconsider DMV Lawsuit

A federal judge in Charlottesville will not reconsider a lawsuit filed over a Virginia law that suspends people's driver’s licenses if they fail to pay court fees.

The Charlottesville-based Legal Aid Justice Center filed the class action lawsuit in July 2016.

The lawsuit argues the DMV's practice of automatically suspending the licenses of people who fail to pay fines and court fees unfairly targets the poor.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit in February, but Legal Aid Justice Center asked him to reconsider.

In an order filed this week, the judge denied the request, writing the issue was, "fairly litigated before.”

DMV Lawsuit Order: