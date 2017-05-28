Daughters of Zion Cemetery Preservers Host Decoration Day

The Charlottesville community is honoring the hundreds of people buried in a historic African-American cemetery and planning the work needed to preserve it. People spent Sunday afternoon decorating the Daughters of Zion Cemetery as a symbol for preserving history.

The Daughters of Zion Cemetery Preservers hosted a Decoration Day memorial service at CitySpace on Sunday before going to the cemetery to lay flowers in memory of those buried there.

“You go back to these white presidents - I would say that the folks who are buried in the cemetery are just as much founders of this community as anybody else,” said Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer.

The CitySpace event featured a presentation on the efforts made to repair and restore the Daughters of Zion Cemetery over the last two years. The Daughters of Zion Cemetery preservers also talked about the research efforts into who may be buried at the cemetery.

“I think it's very inspiring, very exciting in a time when so many people have so many different opinions about whether to move and remove things like memorials and monuments. It's nice to have something we can all celebrate,” Signer said.

After meeting at CitySpace, the cemetery’s preservers walked over to the historical African-American church for a special celebration.

“What we want to do is honor the first Decoration Day, which was held in Charleston, South Carolina. They put flowers on Union graves,” said Bernadette Whitsett-Hammond, cemetery preserver.

Flowers were passed around to be placed on the historic headstones of those buried in the cemetery.

While the preservers still have a lot of work to do, signs of rehabilitation can be seen.

“For so long it was left basically falling apart - stones were broken, erosion was occurring - and now we're seeing changes, some positive changes,” Whitsett-Hammond explained.

Seeing a younger generation show compassion for history gives the preservers hope for the cemetery's future.

"For the next generation, I’m hoping that we're leading by example - that you need to value your history. To know and be proud of your history and know you too have a story to tell and those who went before you have a story to tell,” said Bernadette Whitsett-Hammond, cemetery preserver.

Preservers say there may be hundreds of unmarked gravesites in the cemetery. They hope to put up a memorial honoring those people later this year.