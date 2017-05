A Shipman man is accused of leading police on a chase through Nelson County

Dakota Batton, 23, is charged with felony eluding and reckless driving.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says Batton sped off when a deputy tried to stop his vehicle on Route 29 just south of Lovingston.

Deputies used spike strips on the roadway to end the pursuit.

Batton is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.