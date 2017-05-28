World War II Veteran Remembered at Augusta County Observance

During Memorial Day weekend, an Augusta County community is remembering a hometown hero who gave his life in service to his country.

The Churchville community gathered in Green Hill Cemetery Sunday evening for a Memorial Day observance that remembered the life of Winfield Liggett III who served in World War II in the 116th Infantry Regiment.

Liggett was wounded in the invasion of Normandy, but returned to action until his death during battle in the French city of Brest.

“So we've picked one person, in one town, of one state in America that didn't get to come home and tell his story. If you multiply that by the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have died in service that all had stories about what they contributed to the greater cause, that they didn't get to tell, that kind of brings it home on a one family, one person scale,” said Jimmy Kilbourne of 116th Infantry Regiment Inc.

Members of Liggett’s family attended Sunday night's memorial.