Three 'Hoos Selected in 2017 MLL Draft

Virginia Athletics Media Release

FOXBORO, Mass. – Virginia men’s lacrosse had three seniors selected in the 2017 Major League Lacrosse Collegiate Draft on Sunday afternoon. The 2017 MLL Draft was held at Toby Keith’s Bar and Grill in Foxboro, Mass., on the campus of Patriot Place.

Attackman Zed Williams was selected in the third round (22nd overall) by the Rochester Rattlers, defenseman Tanner Scales was selected in the seventh round (56th overall) by the Denver Outlaws and attackman Joe French was selected in the 10th round (84th overall) by the Chesapeake Bayhawks.

Virginia now has 52 all-time selections in the MLL Draft, which trails only Syracuse (61) for most in the nation all-time. UVA has had at least one player drafted in 16 straight MLL Drafts after having no one taken in the very first collegiate draft in 2001.

Williams (Sr., Irving, N.Y.), an USILA All-American (honorable mention), was on the 2017 Tewaaraton Trophy watch list and led UVA with 25 assists. He was second on the team with 52 points and 54 ground balls. Williams’ 54 ground balls are No. 2 behind Conrad for most in the nation among non-defensive players or faceoff specialists. Williams was the first player in the nation to reach the 20-20, 30-30, 40-40 and 50-50 club in points and ground balls. He is the only attackman in the nation with 50 ground balls. Williams also was named to the All-ACC team last month.

Scales (Sr., Denver, Colo.) picked up 38 ground balls and caused 13 turnovers. He also scored his only career point on an assist at Johns Hopkins.

French (Sr., Toronto, Ontario) started 13 of UVA’s 15 games, scoring 19 goals. French was eighth on the team with 24 points.