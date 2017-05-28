Meet Yer Eats Farm Tour to be Held Monday

Farms across central Virginia are opening their gates to visitors Monday, May 29, for the ninth annual Meet Yer Eats tour.

The tour, which usually takes placing during the Labor Day holiday, is taking place on Memorial Day for the first time.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., people can travel around to 11 different farms that typically sell items at the Charlottesville City Market to see how their food is produced.

The tour costs $15 and you can purchase a car pass online.

For more information, click here.

