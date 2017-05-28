Slain VSP Special Agent Remembered for Youth Wrestling Program

The Richmond community is mourning a Virginia State Police special agent killed in the line of duty Friday night.

Michael Walter, 45, was conducting a traffic stop with a Richmond police officer in a public housing neighborhood Friday night when police say a single shot rang out. They say 27-year-old Travis Ball, a passenger in the pulled vehicle, fled the scene. Ball was arrested early Saturday morning in the Northern Neck.

Walter died from his injuries Saturday.

Walter was a husband, a father of three and a Marine veteran. Along with his wife, the 18-year state police veteran founded a youth wrestling program in Powhatan that trained young champions.

In 2012, Walter started Blackhawk Gym and every year 40 to 50 kids participate in its programs.

Through this gym and his line of work, Walter has impacted hundreds of thousands of lives.

Rob McMillin, a board member for Blackhawk Gym and a friend of Special Agent Walter, said Walter was a role model and impacted so many in the community.

"He is reinforcing what parents want their kids to grow up like. He is reinforcing the value systems that we hold dear, producing, ultimately I think, at the end of the line good characters and find adults,” McMillin.

McMillin signed his son, JD, up for wrestling lessons with Walter when JD was nine. JD is legally deaf.

For Walter, working with JD was an opportunity to teach his wrestlers perseverance through the sport.

"I came back from Iraq in 2007. I coached my son in youth football - both sons in youth football - and a friend of mine said 'Hey, there is this program started by a state policeman. He does an excellent job of not only teaching sports but creating strong character,’” McMillin said. "Having grown up in a military system that values character, I thought that would be a good mix so we put our youngest son, who is deaf, in it. He took him under his wing. He devoted the time and effort to come up with their own sign language. He made him a tremendous wrestler and reinforced the values that we were trying to teach at home."

Ball has been charged with malicious wounding and gun charges and is currently behind bars, without bond. Police say more charges are pending.

A vigil is planned for Monday night in the neighborhood where Walter was shot.