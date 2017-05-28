Sharondale Mushroom Farm Hosts Medicinal Mushroom Workshop

The mushrooms in your refrigerator could have benefits similar to supplements in your medicine cabinet.

Sharondale Mushroom Farm in Keswick held a medicinal mushroom workshop Sunday. The goal was to teach people about the different types of mushrooms, their benefits, and how to grow them.

Experts say mushrooms contain molecules that have health benefits

“There’s two major things that they do - one is that they reduce inflammation in the body, and of course chronic inflammation is the great killer, and the second thing they do is they modulate the immune system,” said Robert Rogers, medicinal mushroom specialist

Experts have identified more than 240 mushroom species with different health benefits. Those benefits range from regulating blood sugar to lowering risk for cancer.