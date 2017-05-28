Soil Testing to Close Lanes Overnight in Shenandoah Valley

NBC29 has a traffic alert for drivers in the Shenandoah Valley in the week ahead.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will be doing soil testing at several locations along Interstate 81, including at the interchange with Interstate 64 in Staunton.

The work will cause lane closures starting Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2.

All of the work will be done overnight, starting at 8 p.m. most nights and ending by 7 a.m.