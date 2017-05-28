Northam, Perriello Participate in Final Debate Before Primaries

Ralph Northam (left) and Tom Perriello (right) participate in a debate hosted by NBC4

The two candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for governor of Virginia squared off Sunday in their final debate before next month's primary.

Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam and former 5th District Congressman Tom Perriello talked about the economy, education, and transportation in the debate hosted by NBC4 in Washington, D.C.

Both candidates are proposing the state pick up the tab for the first two years of college if a student attends community college.

Northam and Perriello explained how they would pay for that.

"We pay for that with a combination of spending cuts, closing of unfair tax loop holes that are only used by the richest corporations of people, and asking millionaires to pay just a little bit more to cover paid medical leave, universal pre-K, and the community college program,” said Perriello said.

"Right now we're spending $67 million in Virginia enforcing marijuana laws, that's wrong. And so we can address that and save a lot of money. And the other thing that I plan to do, and it hasn't been done since Governor [Mark] Warner was in office, but that's do from a top to bottom review of our agencies,” Northam explained.

The Democratic nominee will face one of the three republican candidates - Ed Gillespie, Corey Stewart, or Frank Wagner.

Voters will decide in the primaries on June 13.