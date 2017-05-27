Charlottesville Chipotle Locations' Registers Hacked

Chipotle is releasing new details about a data breach affecting customers who paid with credit cards. An investigation finds hackers hit both Charlottesville locations.

The Mexican restaurant chain first reported the problem last month. It says investigators found malware on registers at certain locations designed to access credit card information.

Chipotle says the data breach affects customers who used cards at the store in Barracks Road between March 24 and April 18, and at the Pantops location between March 27 and April 8.

The chain encourages customers to immediately report unauthorized charges to your credit card company.