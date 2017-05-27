Central Va. River Companies Urging Caution from Rising Water Levels

River levels in central Virginia are running high from all the recent rain, and companies that take people out on the water for fun are urging caution.

The Rivanna and James rivers are ranging from 15 to 18 feet in Albemarle County, almost triple the safe level recommended for getting in.

The companies say high levels increase the chance for large debris in the water and violent currents. With storms coming in, Rivanna River company is urging people to take extra caution when near the water and always wear a life vest.

"The Rivanna River jumped up to 15 feet on the Palmyra gauge. Typical summer flow is between 3 to 4 feet to give you an idea. So the river is way up; not quite out of its banks but high enough to become a safety concern,” Gabe Silver of Rivanna River Co. said.

James River Runners in Scottsville says even if the sun is out Memorial Day, that won't make the water any safer.