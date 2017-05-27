Charlottesville Man Launches Campaign for 5th District Seat in 2018

A Charlottesville man is running to unseat 5th District Rep. Tom Garrett (R) in 2018.

Adam Slate announced his candidacy on social media. Slate works in finance for the University of Virginia Health System.

His campaign is focusing on job opportunity, creating a fair economy, health care, and education.

Another Democrat from Charlottesville, Roger Huffstetler, launched his campaign last month. On Twitter, Huffstetler welcomed Slate to the race and says he looks forward to seeing him out on the campaign trail.