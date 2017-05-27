Nelson Co. Sheriff Investigating Murder Incident on Grandmas Hill Road

Press Release from Nelson County Sheriff's Office:

On 5/27/17 around 0500 hrs. the Amherst County Sheriff's Office received a call from the 1700 block of Grandmas Hill Road for assistance regarding an altercation involving a gunshot wound. Upon arrival deputies secured the scene, noticing a W/M unresponsive.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after. It was determined that the offense was committed in Nelson County. One victim W/M was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

This incident only involved one offender, a W/M identified as Jacob Paul Lincoln age 32 of Amherst Virginia, who was taken into custody and charged with Second Degree Murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Mr. Lincoln is being held at the Albemarle Regional Jail on no bond.

The incident is currently under investigation involving assisting agencies, Virginia State Police and the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

No further information is being released at this time.