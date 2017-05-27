UVa's Kwiatkowski Advances to NCAA Tennis Semifinals

Virginia Athletics Media Release

ATHENS, Ga. - Virginia men’s tennis senior Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (Charlotte, N.C.) advanced to the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Singles Championship with a quarterfinal victory on Saturday (May 27) at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga.

One day after downing the top seed in the tournament, Ohio State’s Mikael Torpegaard, Kwiatkowski defeated fifth-seeded Christopher Eubanks of Georgia Tech, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. Eubanks took the first set by winning a deuce point to break Kwiatkowski in the final game. Kwiatkowski roared back by breaking Eubanks twice in the second set to win 6-2. Kwiatkowski took a 3-1 lead in the second set with both players holding serve the rest of the way as the Cavalier held on for the 6-4 victory.

Kwiatkowski, a 9-16 seed, will face Stanford’s Tom Fawcett, the No. 8 seed, in the semifinals on Sunday, May 29 at 12 p.m.

Kwiatkowski and Eubanks also faced one another during the ACC season with Kwiatkowski winning 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), handing Eubanks, the two-time ACC Player of the Year, his only loss in conference play this season.

Kwiatkowski advances to the semifinals of the NCAA Singles Championship for the second time in his career, matching his finish during his 2015 sophomore season. He is vying to win the fourth singles title in program history, attempting to join Somdev Devvarman (2007 and 2008) and Ryan Shane (2015) as an NCAA Singles champion.