People to Receive Wilderness and First Aid Certification After Course

People in central Virginia are walking away from a wilderness course with first aid disaster certifications after just two days of training. The course brings life saving education to cities along the East Coast.

Great outdoor provision company is giving people the skills to deal with both urban and wilderness disasters. Saturday, people came to Mountaintop Montessori for the first of the two-day course where they got a mix of classroom and field training.

"If you take a basic first aid class you learn a little bit, this is much more hands on, how do you actually give care," instructor Matthew Rosefsky said.

Rosefsky has been doing these trainings for 10 years and has taught more than 3,000 people what to do in the critical minutes or hours before emergency crews can take over.

"Usually here in Charlottesville for example, a first responder is only a few minutes away, but you never know when that car accident might be on a country road and it could be a long time before help gets there and you need to be able to stabilize that person, make them comfortable and have the confidence to be able to do that," participant Ed Murphy said.

The course is open to anyone.

"We have a lot of scouting leaders here and other people who just like to go for a hike," Rosefsky said.

Murphy is a Boy Scout leader in Charlottesville who is taking the course for the second time. He recalls a time where this class helped one of his scouts save a life.

"We did have a young man, Cole Vincell, who took this course a year ago, that happened to be on the Rivanna River when someone dove in and hit their head and broke their clavicle and was seriously injured and may have died if it wasn't for the first aid skills that he had learned from this class,” Murphy said.

The two-day course covers basic care to more advanced skills. Each participant walks away with a wilderness-first aid certification, and also a new found confidence.

"It’s also really important to build that confidence so that I'm ever out and something happens, I not only know what to do but because of all the hands on work we had in the class, I have the confidence to actually go out and take care of somebody," Rosefsky said.

This training will wrap up Sunday with 23 newly certified participants. Rosefsky will be holding another training July 8 and 9.