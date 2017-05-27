State Police: 1 Arrested After Special Agent Shot, Killed in Richmond

Virginia State Police are mourning the death of Special Agent Michael Walter killed in a shooting Friday night in Richmond.

The suspect, 27-year-old Travis Ball, was arrested early Saturday morning in the northern neck. He is held without bond on malicious wounding and gun charges. Police say more charges are pending.

Walter died from his injuries around 5 a.m. Saturday. Walter and a Richmond police officer were conducting a traffic stop in a public housing neighborhood when police say a single shot rang out.

They say Ball, who was a passenger in the vehicle, fled the scene while the driver remained in the vehicle and was detained.

State police say they are saddened by the special agent's killing but hope to use it as a way to improve police community relations.

"We're family, and like any family these sorts of losses are incredibly tragic to us and they have a significant impact. But I will tell you that it's made our resolve even stronger to be here and make an impression here and to do something here in Mosby Court and beyond, so it's strengthened us in so many ways as tragic as it is," VSP Superintendent Steven Flaherty said.

Walter was an 18-year veteran of state police. The 45-year-old leaves behind a wife and three children.