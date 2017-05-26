Quantcast

Lawsuit Between Albemarle County, Charlottesville Moving Forward

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

NBC29 has learned that the lawsuit between Charlottesville and Albemarle County over Ragged Mountain Natural Area is moving forward.

On May 19, an attorney for Albemarle County wrote a letter to the Charlottesville Circuit Court requesting the scheduling of a hearing in the case.

That hearing would take up the county's request for a preliminary injunction against the city's rules allowing biking at Ragged Mountain Natural Area.

  • Reported by Nora Neus

