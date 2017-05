Albemarle County Supervisors, Economic Development Authority Hold Joint Meeting

Joint meeting between the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Economic Development Authority

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is taking a look at the county's economy to decide best practices for moving it forward.

Friday afternoon, the board held a joint meeting with the Economic Development Authority. They are putting together a strategic plan.

The two groups have been working very closely to attract new business and industry to the area.

One of those businesses includes the software company Perrone Robotics, which has expanded its operations.

“It’s very important that we help our local folks grow because they're the ones who already made a commitment to this area, love living here, their employees love living here, and they need a place to be able to expand and continue living here,” said Ann Mallek, Albemarle County supervisor.

Other focus areas include improving demographics, supporting start-up businesses, and developing a focused partnership with the University of Virginia.