Va. Bill Hopes to Educate New Drivers On How to Interact with Police

Starting this summer, driver's education classes in Virginia will be required to include lessons on how to interact with police.

The lawmaker who sponsored this bill says her inspiration for the measure came from being a mother and grandmother. 92nd District Delegate Jeion Ward (D) of Hampton believes it's a common-sense measure, and that sometimes young drivers panic or just get bad advice from home or online.

The bill passed in the General Assembly, and was signed by Governor Terry McAuliffe this year.

Ward says while some driver's education students hear tips on how to appropriately respond to being pulled over, there's nothing in state code requiring that information be taught in all classes.

The delegate says one problem is that some children are hearing conflicting advice on what's the best approach, and wants to ensure all new drivers are on the same page.

“I thought let's make sure this is right because so many simple traffic stops turn into something tragic. So what really is it that we must make sure our children do if they're ever pulled over?,” Ward said.

The bill cleared the 140-member legislature with just four votes against it. Ward says some critics felt this information should be taught at home, or that the legislation was somehow anti-police. Ultimately, Ward believes by making this information more accessible its pro-law enforcement.

She says officers can be just as nervous making a stop and by taking the right steps police can also feel more comfortable.

This bill takes effect July 1.