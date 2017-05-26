Albemarle County Considering Plans for Solar Farm Near Scottsville

Albemarle County leaders are looking at plans for a solar farm facility.

In a meeting this week, the Albemarle County Planning Commission approved a zoning amendment that would allow the first ever solar farm to be installed in the county.

"There’s a lot of visibility of solar in the county and that’s part of the reason we are excited about it. We are coming into a whole new energy era," said Rick Randolph, supervisor for the Scottsville District.

The proposed 70-acre facility aims to make the county greener.

“In Virginia right now less than 1 percent of our energy mix comes from solar," said Devin Welsch with Sun Tribe Solar.

Plans for the solar farm came from an applicant who found dozens acres of unused land in the Scottsville area.

“It’s not covered by our current county code, hence the need to have a zoning text amendment changed," Randolph.

“If you think about a 14 mega-watt or 13 mega-watt farm being built in Albemarle County. You’re talking about 13,000 homes, 14,000 homes. It's a huge amount of power to be generating," said Welsch.

Energy isn't the only thing this proposed project will generate: “The biggest story that has happened in energy is the transition from this being something that had primarily environmental benefits to being something that had both environmental benefits and important economic benefits as well." Welsch said.

If the proposed farm goes up, then the land will be taxed as industrial solar farm, bringing in revenue for the county.

"It really makes it a no brainer. This is the direction that the world is going, and so with this zoning text amendment change, Albemarle County is saying ‘we want to be a part of this story, we want to be a part of this movement,’” Welsch said.

Supervisors say that if everything goes according to a predictable schedule, the solar farm will come to a final vote in October.