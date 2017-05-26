Charlottesville Rape Suspect Makes First Appearance in Court

A man charged with rape in Charlottesville made his first court appearance Friday, May 26.

Matthew Josiah Buckland, 21, was brought back to Charlottesville from Prince William where he was arrested Wednesday, May 24. That’s where investigators say they found him with a stolen car.

Buckland is also accused of breaking into Broadus Memorial Baptist Church in Albemarle County May 7. He is expected to be in court for that next week.

His next court date on the Charlottesville rape case is July 27.