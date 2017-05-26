Two Suspects Arrested in Relation to Armed Robbery in Greene County

Cecil Floyd Lam
Trenton Lee Knight GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Two people from Greene County have been arrested and are charged in connection to an armed robbery.
Investigators say 18 year old Trenton Lee Knight and 21 year old Cecil Floyd Lam robbed a person Wednesday night.
Both suspects are held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.
Greene County Police Press Release:
Two individuals from Greene County have been arrested in relation to an armed robbery that occurred in Ruckersville the night of 5/24/17. This armed robbery was from an individual.
Trenton Lee Knight, a 18 year old male who is a resident of Greene County. Mr. Knight has been charged with the following offenses:
18.2-58 Robbery
18.2-22/18.2-58 Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
18.2-53.1 Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
Cecil Floyd Lam, 21 year old male who is a resident of Greene County. Mr. Lam was charged with the following offenses:
18.2-58 Robbery
18.2-22/18.2-58 Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
18.2-53.1 Use of a Firearm in the Commision of a Felony
Both individuals are currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond. This is a ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at (434)985-2222.