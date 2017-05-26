Quantcast

Albemarle County Court to Take Up Lawsuit Over Foxfield

Horse racing at Foxfield in Albemarle County (FILE IMAGE) Horse racing at Foxfield in Albemarle County (FILE IMAGE)
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A group in Albemarle County is challenging what it believes is a potential sale of Foxfield.

The annual races draw thousands each spring to the course on Garth Road.

A lawsuit filed in an Albemarle County court alleges the CEO of the race is trying to sell the property, all but ensuring the end of the races.

The plaintiffs argue that would be illegal under the terms of a trust created in 1983.

Both sides will be in court Friday, June 2, on a motion to suspend discovery.

    Reported by Sean Cudahy

