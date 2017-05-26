New Traffic Roundabout Opens in Charlottesville

A new roundabout in Charlottesville hopes to ease up traffic coming off of Route 29.

A new traffic circle is connecting Zan Road and Hillsdale Drive right behind the Seminole Square Shopping Center. This is part of the larger Route 29 Solutions project.

The traffic roundabout opened for the first time to both vehicles and pedestrians on Friday, May 26.

"Hillsdale Drive Extended is intended to serve all kinds of different modes of transportation, so bicyclists, pedestrians, and vehicles. Obviously in an area like a shopping center where we are seeing this you're going to have all three ideally," said Charlottesville spokesperson Miriam Dickler.

People using the roundabout should be aware that the project is ongoing, and that there is potential for it to close on and off.

The entire Hillsdale Drive project is scheduled for completion in October.