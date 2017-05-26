Governor Announces Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery to Create Jobs in Lynchburg

Release from the Office of Governor McAuliffe:

RICHMOND – Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced that Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery will invest more than $14 million and create 59 new jobs over the next three years to expand its operations.



The company will open a new production brewery in Lynchburg to complement its current facility in Goochland, which will undergo a major expansion complete with a 50,000-square-foot production brewery that will house a state-of-the-art brewing system and packaging line.



“Today’s announcement is another example of a success story for the commonwealth’s booming craft brewery industry and builds on our ongoing efforts to create a new Virginia economy,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Investments like this create jobs, tourism opportunities, and new markets for Virginia’s farmers as craft breweries source products like hops, fruit, herbs, and other agricultural products. Lickinghole Creek has built a strong reputation for its award-winning beers and its locally grown ingredients, and the city of Lynchburg offers the infrastructure, available site and building, and natural resources that will allow the company to continue to thrive and grow.”



The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with Goochland County, the city of Lynchburg, and the company to secure these projects for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $250,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund for the expansion in Goochland, and a $50,000 AFID grant for the new facility in Lynchburg. Both grants will be matched with local funds. Additional funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.



“Lickinghole Creek’s new and expanding operations in Goochland and Lynchburg, along with its commitment to sourcing ingredients from Virginia’s agricultural producers creates a huge opportunity to continue to expand the craft beer supply chain in Virginia,” said Basil Gooden, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry. “This is a great story of a local business growing its operations and connecting with area producers to create a unique product that showcases the terroir of Virginia. I am pleased to support a home-grown Virginia business in its continued success, as we continue our work with the governor and private sector partners to build a new Virginia economy.”



“The growing craft beer industry in Virginia is an important contributor to the economic vitality of our communities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “We are working hard to support our diversified agricultural industry, create more jobs in the manufacturing sector, and promote increased tourism in Virginia and Lickinghole Creek’s expansion is contributing to the progress in these areas. I congratulate Lickinghole Creek, Goochland County, and the city of Lynchburg on this exciting news, and we look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come.”



Since its founding in 2013, Lickinghole Creek has sought to be Virginia’s leading farm brewery, growing many of the ingredients used in their beers on their 290 acre farm in the heart of Virginia. In Lynchburg, the company will build an innovative brewery focused on sour beer production and barrel-aged brews. The expansion is Goochland will allow a substantial increase in production, the introduction of a lagered-beer program, and a large new tap room and event space. Lickinghole Creek’s increased production capacity will allow the company to continue to meet the growing demand from its existing markets, as well as enter new ones.



“Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery is proud to be Virginia’s first farm brewery. The brewery has set a new Virginia agribusiness model with great success. This would not have been possible without the incredible support of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Goochland County and the city of Lynchburg,” said Lisa Pumphrey, CEO, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery. “We are excited to expand, and getting ready to share our world-class products—grown, crafted and brewed with love, right here in the heart of the commonwealth - with the rest of the country.”



“It is a great day for Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery and Goochland County, our Board has made economic development a priority and we are thrilled to be able to announce this project” said Ned Creasely, Goochland County Board of Supervisors Chairman. “Lickinghole, in addition to being an award-winning brewery is a wonderful corporate citizen and we are proud to partner with them in the expansion of their facility. “



“This project represents a major win for Lynchburg – a new employer in our city, a redeveloped community asset and a regional tourism driver,” said Joan Foster, Mayor of Lynchburg. “Lickinghole Creek will be the anchor tenant – and primary draw – for a new retail and restaurant facility in the middle of our rapidly revitalizing downtown. We are proud to stand with the commonwealth to support his important project in the city of Lynchburg.”



“I’m proud to have businesses like Lickinghole Creek Brewery in the 22nd district. They have built a successful business and now with expansion in Goochland and Lynchburg, they are creating jobs in our district,” said Senator Mark Peake.



“Development of Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery is a perfect example of individual initiative on the part of a remarkable couple to create a thriving local business, finally made possible by cooperation among local and state officials,” Delegate Lee Ware added. “It has been a privilege as the delegate representing western Goochland in the legislature to have been able to contribute to crafting laws that accommodated the brewery’s founders and neighboring citizens’ interests. This is a great place and business.”