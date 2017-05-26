Charlottesville Police Investigating Robbery Along East Main Street

05/26/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:



On 05/25/2017, the Charlottesville Police Department received a report of a strong arm robbery that occurred on 05/23/2017 at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of East Main Street near the Sprint Pavilion.



The victim reported that two males came up behind him, pushed him in to some bushes and robbed him of U.S. Currency.



The suspects were described as two large males wearing all black.



The victim reported sustaining minor injuries as a result of being pushed and assaulted.



If anyone has any information related to this incident they are asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.