Orange County Judge Sets Bond for Couple Charged in Child's Death

An Orange County judge has set bond at $5,000 for two people charged in connection to the accidental death of a small child.

A grand jury indicted 25-year-old Nicholas J. Stoia and 27-year-old Heather Massey on Tuesday, May 23.

Stoia is charged with one felony count of child abuse/neglect, and four misdemeanor counts of reckless handling/leave loaded firearm endangering child under the age of fourteen. He is also a recruit for the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Massey is charged with one felony count of child abuse/neglect, four felony counts of child abuse/neglect, and four misdemeanor counts of reckless handling/leave loaded firearm endangering child under the age of fourteen.

The charges stem from an incident at their home on Cecilia Lane on Monday, May 15. According to authorities, four children were in the home – which was being used as a daycare - when 4-year-old Cole James Clark accidentally shot himself.

Clark died at the scene.

Friday, May 26, the judge ordered Stoia and Massey to not leave the state without permission from the court, to have no personal contact with Clark’s family, and to comply with a safety plan put into effect by the Department of Social Services.

Stoia and Massey are scheduled to appear in Orange County Court on July 7 for an arraignment.