Palmyra Clay Shooting Range Raising Funds to Fight Breast Cancer

A shooting range in Palmyra will again be hosting a tournament to help fight cancer.

“We're taking aim at breast cancer,” said Norah Lind with Reach Out for Life, an organization committed to early detection of breast cancer.

“When women can't afford a mammogram we also provide free mammograms for them,” Lind said.

The organization is again teaming up with Central Virginia Sporting Clays to raise funds that will help pay for those mammograms.

Groups will compete in teams of five on a shooting course all on the hunt to defeat breast cancer for all.

“It’s unusual, less frequent, that males get breast cancer, but we do also help males. So we really are aiming at equity at breast health care,” Lind said.

The tournament is scheduled to take place on June 10. Click here for more info.