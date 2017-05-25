Augusta County Leaders Considering Closing Staunton Fire Station

Augusta County leaders are considering shutting down their fire station in Staunton.

According to Augusta County Board of Supervisors member Terry Kelley, roughly 40 percent of Company 10's calls are in Staunton. Kelley says while the city does respond to calls in the count, it's not as many.

County leaders advised the Augusta County fire chief to talk with Staunton’s fire chief to see if they can find a solution.

"If Staunton wanted to run just an engine company out of here and we want to run an engine company that would free up six people, six firefighters to go somewhere else in our locality where we need them, or the city wants to pay us per call difference. That's about $250,000," Kelley said.

If Company 10 closes, Kelley says the 15 paid and 20 volunteer firefighters would be relocated to other stations that he says desperately need help.