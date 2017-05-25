Quantcast

Understanding Government Forum Discusses Law Enforcement, Criminal Justice System

Understanding Government Forum at CitySpace in Charlottesville Understanding Government Forum at CitySpace in Charlottesville
Former Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo (second on left) Former Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo (second on left)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Law enforcement and the criminal justice system took center stage Thursday at a forum aimed at shedding light on how government works.

The Understanding Government Forum series continued at CitySpace in downtown Charlottesville.

Former Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo and others involved in the criminal justice system were on hand to speak to the crowd. They discussed how the system works and the current issues.

The final Understanding Government Forum is June 8. The event starts at 7 p.m. at CitySpace.

  • Reported by Henry Graff

