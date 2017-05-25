Albemarle County School Board Votes to Close Yancey Elementary

Despite strong citizen opposition, the Albemarle County School Board voted Thursday night to close Yancey Elementary School for good at the end of this school year.

The school board voted after an almost two hour long public hearing. Upon hearing the results, some families left the Albemarle County Office Building in shock while others shook their head, resigned to this new future.

Parents from the southern part of the county attended Thursday’s Albemarle County School Board to speak out.

“All of my colleagues who have spoken for the last two months, or however how long, have pleaded with you guys, have just laid out their hearts how they feel about our community,” one person said.

Most speakers opposed closing Yancey Elementary.

“Test scores? We can get those up. But I think that this school needs to remain open and I think that you should strongly give it the chance that it deserves,” said a Yancey Elementary School student’s parent.

Before the meeting, NBC29 talked with Albemarle County School Board chairwoman Kate Acuff, who said she supported closing the school.

She said the county had already tried to improve the school's academics.

“They have had every advantage the last few years with the after school program and now for the turnaround project. I'm not sure what more money would do,” Acuff explained.

At the public hearing, some parents said they needed more time while others said it is too late.

One Yancey mother of five said the school should close and regardless, she would not send her kindergartner to Yancey next year.

“I cannot allow her to go to a school that is failing,” she said.

Albemarle County is working on a transition plan to help the students move to Scottsville Elementary School and Red Hill Elementary School. That will hopefully include field trips to visit the new schools before the last day of school on June 9.