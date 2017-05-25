Quantcast

Thursday High School Sports Playoff Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
The WAHS girls soccer team won the Conference 29 championship for the 4th year in a row The WAHS girls soccer team won the Conference 29 championship for the 4th year in a row

GIRLS SOCCER
Conference 29 Finals
Western Albemarle 8, Broadway 0

Region 5A North Quarterfinals
Albemarle 4, Briar Woods 0

BOYS SOCCER
Region 5A North Quarterfinals
Briar Woods 1 (4), Albemarle 1 (2)  OT/PK's

Conference 29 Finals
Western Albemarle 1, Spotswood 0

BOYS LACROSSE
Region 4A South Quarterfinals
Midlothian 12, Charlottesville 5

GIRLS LACROSSE
Region 4A South Semifinals
Monticello 19, Midlothian 12

BOYS TENNIS
Region 3A West Finals
Western Albemarle 5, Blacksburg 4

BASEBALL
Conference 29 Semifinals
Western Albemarle 5, Spotswood 4

Conference 44 Semifinals
Stonewall Jackson 2, Riverheads 0

SOFTBALL
Conference 19 Finals
Louisa County 11, King George 0     Taylor Robinson - Perfect Game

Conference 44 Semifinals
Luray 6, Riverheads 5