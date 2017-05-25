MPO Gets Rid of Western Bypass Project

An Albemarle County road project that was debated for several decades is now obsolete.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization, MPO, is seeking to clear out the financial books on the Western Bypass Project. The MPO adopted a new transportation improvement program with projects that will receive or already have federal funds.

The transportation group says the Virginia Department of Transportation is selling the right of way for the Western Bypass back out.

“Back a few years ago the Federal Highway Administration provided for some feedback on this project, saying it was unclear whether this project met the need that it was intended to meet and the administration on the state side changed directions,” said Will Cockrell, director of planning.

Most of the funding for the Western Bypass was then transferred to the Route 29 Solutions Project.