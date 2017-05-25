Metro Asking Virginia for Additional Funds

The head of the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority (WMATA) paid a visit to Richmond Thursday to meet with lawmakers. Transportation leaders are hoping to get a cash infusion to take care of pressing maintenance and repairs.

WMATA General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld would like to see an additional $150 million a year come from Virginia to help tackle big problems with the line.

The metro's convoluted funding spreads financial obligations across Washington, D.C., Maryland and the cities and counties in Virginia that have metro service.

It's unclear if those dollars could come from the local governments in Northern Virginia or the commonwealth.

"We try to make sure that we're being fair and equitable with all portions of the commonwealth. I think the state has a vested interest in the operation of metro and should continue to fund and at some point may need to increase the support for the metro system. We're not at that point yet," said 24th District Senator Emmett Hanger (R).

Some might see this as a problem just for riders in Northern Virginia.

Others argue the metro could be a driver of economic vitality, and ensuring its success could lead to more money ending up in state coffers. As a result, that could in turn fund other transportation projects.

Lawmakers say they're looking forward to hearing more from regional leaders involved in brain storming long term funding solutions.