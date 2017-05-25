Historical Society: Yancey Elementary Plays Big Role in African-American History

Historical Society: Yancey Elementary Plays Big Role in African-American HistoryPosted: Updated:
Yancey Elementary School
Margaret O'Bryant with the Albemarle-Charlottesville Historical Society
Historical Society: Yancey Elementary Plays Big Role in African-American HistoryMore>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story