Historical Society: Yancey Elementary Plays Big Role in African-American History

The Albemarle-Charlottesville Historical Society says Yancey Elementary School and the Esmont community play an important role in the county's African-American history.

Yancey Elementary was founded in 1960 and named for Benjamin Franklin Yancey. He was a teacher who came into Albemarle County in the late 1800s to create a school for African-Americans.

The Albemarle-Charlottesville Historical Society says a lot has changed with the school over the past decades, but the tight knit community remains the same.

“It was and still is largely a rural area and this community was one the more developed areas within the larger rural area. The community was named after an estate nearby, the Esmont estate - beautiful place built in the 19th century,” said Margaret O'Bryant with the historical society.

The Albemarle-Charlottesville Historical Society says the community has always been small which it believes is one of the school's biggest problems when serving a rural location.