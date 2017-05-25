One-on-One with Charlottesville's Police Chief Al Thomas

Charlottesville’s top cop is speaking out in his first sit-down interview. One year on the job, Police Chief Al Thomas is opening up about the changes he's made and the work that still needs to be done.

Thomas says the transition over the past year has gone well. It started with an entire overhaul of how the department is organized. He shook up the chain of command to make ranking officers work closer with patrol officers.

"I saw problems with our span of control, with our accountability, our transparency,” he said.

Chief Thomas says he's focused on solving three cold cases plaguing his department: Sage Smith's disappearance from along West Main Street in 2012, Pherbia Tinsley’s shooting death on Hardy Drive in that same year, and the killing of Jason Shifflett in his Carlton Avenue home in 2015.

Thomas assigned new detectives to each unsolved case, hoping for a fresh set of eyes. He also met with each victim's family.

"They want answers They want justice,” he said. "Let’s show them how important these cases are to us. Let's go back and review all of the evidence. Let's review everything. Let's review our actions. What did we do? Did we miss something?"

Chief Thomas is also tackling violence in the city, saying the numbers are too high. “I think violence in this city... I think it's high for a city this size," he said. “The violence, the gun violence, we need to address that moving forward. We really need to take a look at that."

While he believes the city is safe, he says perception is key and bringing down the numbers will be a focus in the coming year.

Chief Thomas says he wants to create a better environment between the department and the community it serves. Stuck inside Charlottesville police headquarters for the better part of a year to get things in order, Thomas says expect to see him out in public more often.

"I can take a step back and I can be more visible in the community and you have to lead by example."

We’ve seen that visibility in recent weeks. The chief got to meet the people he serves at a community cookout in Tonsler Park and made connections with children during a Cops for Kids event at the Boys and Girls Club.

Thomas says there's plenty of progress that still needs to be made including a shift in what he calls police culture. "Now it's culture, a shift in culture, creating a new culture, and working with the community."

Creating the culture he speaks of will come in a variety of ways, including a new push to get stop and frisk data to the public. Thomas says they should be transparent with those numbers.

“Why collect the data if we can't show that data?"

Right now they have to manually count the reports but he's hopeful a new records management software package will make that easier within about six months. "It’s 2017; we should have a digital, electronic vehicle, mechanism to track these stats," Thomas said.

He also wants to fold in the citizen’s advisory panel as a second set of eyes on the data. "Our main focus is on justification,” he said. “Were we justified to detain this individual? Why did we do it? Was it legally justifiable? Why are we doing it and are we consistent?"

In the end, Thomas, the city's first black police chief, hopes all that he's done over the past year and what's still to come will help better relations between the police and those in the community.

"I’m very proud to be the department's first black police chief but ultimately that's not how I’ll be judged in this community.”

Thomas also says he likes the diversity he's seeing within the department and on the force, adding it's important to embrace our differences.